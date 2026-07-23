IMPORTANT AL PSINERGY CLASS UPDATE

Sabrina Wallace records from Alabama, just landed for the class, to address something that happened at the North Carolina class -- and to explain a change to what she'll be bringing with her.



She teaches with stones. Big ones and small ones, some polished and shiny, some left rough or raw, laid out so the class can work through symmetry, and because she does crystal healing. In ten classes it has never been a problem. Children have laid the stones out, adults and children have put everything back, and she describes the help and the care people have taken with everyone's tools as consistently wonderful.



At the last class, for the first time, an adult walked up in front of her and Anthony, picked up one of her labradorites, and repeatedly banged it against another stone. The polished face is destroyed -- white bruising and scratches straight across the front, where the cut had been reading almost like a picturesque mountain range. She's had that stone since she was 17. Her comparison is keying someone's car: you know before you start what a hard surface does to a finished one, and you don't get it back. A lapidary can't simply smooth it out, because removing the damage removes the shine and changes all the color underneath it.



So the labradorites are not coming to the Alabama class. Her ask to everyone else is direct: when you come to class, don't take two crystals that are there for people to learn with and smash them together. The children never did this, not once -- which, as she puts it, leaves adults with no excuse, only intent. Some of these stones run upwards of a couple hundred dollars each, and they don't belong to whoever picked them up.



She's careful to separate this from genuine accidents. Manya had a tool break in Ohio and Velvet had one of her triangles essentially explode -- nobody saw what happened, and that kind of thing is just what happens when people are working. What she's addressing is the difference between an accident and doing it on purpose, in front of the person it belongs to, and then continuing.



She closes with thanks to everyone who has always been respectful, and with Mark 5.36.



Chapters:

0:00 Landed in Alabama, and what happened at the North Carolina class

0:58 Polished and raw: why the stones come to class at all

2:12 The destroyed labradorite, and what a lapidary can't undo

4:59 Ten classes, no excuse, and thank you to everyone else