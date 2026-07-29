To GG Co. Studio We Go

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Dorian and Biscuits go live from two vans mid-move -- one kitted out as a samurai dojo, the other as a mobile chemistry lab -- as the show relocates to the GG Co. Studio lot.



This is the second live stream on the GG Co. Studio side, and it doubles as moving day. The Digital Dojo has been packed up, with pieces of it carried forward into what comes next, and the new lot turns out to be a working backlot of movie sets -- a saloon, a city block, and whatever else gets built next.



Between wheel spins the two of them tour the arcade's latest build: new daily leaderboards, an added mode in Gerrymander, Number Station Bingo, Podesteroids, and the stack of word games and crosswords Biscuits wrote and validated himself. There is also a first look at an unfinished Frogger prototype set in a draining DC swamp, where the alligators are federal agents and the goal is collecting enough evidence on the way out to buy your pardon. Every game routes back to the wiki, which is built on released government files and is the piece Dorian most wants people to reach.



A long thread runs through the stream on how the site is actually built: stateful accounts that hold nothing but an email address, Stripe handling payment so no billing data ever touches the site, no data mining and no spam. The Founders Capstone affiliate program and the new gift memberships get walked through, along with a free 24-hour show pass handed out live to viewers who came over to the GG Co. Studio channel.



The commentary half ranges across the Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes appearance on Channel 5, Stop the Steal-era media figures, the manufactured commentators being pushed at Gen Z, Steamboat Willie entering the public domain, and JD Vance's answer to Joe Rogan on the Epstein files. Biscuits lays out the show slate he has been quietly producing -- game theory, Project 100,000, Vietnam-era CIA operations, dead internet theory -- all of it shipping with free PDF handouts, and states the thesis plainly: the business of the CIA is facilitating treason on an ongoing basis. A clip of Sabrina Wallace on targeted-individual narratives gets played and unpacked, including why MKUltra is the wrong nomenclature for what is being deployed now. Chip's FIP treatment gets an update around day 30 of 84.



Chapters:

0:00 Rolling Out: Two Vans to GG Co. Studio

2:36 Arcade Word Games & Biscuits' Daily Puzzles

5:41 Moving Day, the Studio Lot & Tunnel Talk

11:23 Homelessness in America

17:19 Tonight's Plan & Building the GG Co. Studio Channel

20:41 The Wheel Lands on Hunter Biden & Nick Fuentes

34:17 Stop the Steal & Manufactured Commentators

38:14 Into the Arcade: Upgrades & the September Roadmap

40:07 Number Station Bingo & the FBI Membership Bit

42:20 Podesteroids, Gerrymander & the Biscuits Dolls

47:05 Games Lead Back to the Wiki & the DC Swamp Frogger

51:14 The Wiki Is the Star: Donations & Giving Back

52:52 Stateful Accounts Without Data Harvesting

57:54 The Founders Capstone Program

1:03:18 Gift Memberships & What Modern Games Lost

1:06:29 The Free 24-Hour Show Pass

1:09:44 Steamboat Willie & the Public Domain

1:12:39 Matan, Alex Stein & Gen Z's Manufactured Voices

1:25:35 The Show Slate: A CIA Curriculum with Free PDFs

1:31:05 Chip's FIP Treatment Update

1:34:54 No Data Collection & the Epstein Files in the Wiki

1:45:01 9/11, Building 7 & the Missing Trillions

1:49:23 Sabrina Says: Targeted Individuals & the Wrong Nomenclature

1:55:49 The CIA's Real War in Laos & Cambodia

1:58:53 JD Vance on Rogan: The Epstein Blackmail Question

2:08:14 White Hats, Oscars & "No Hats Allowed"

