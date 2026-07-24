Sabrina Wallace Psinergy Biofield Workshop Reunion 2

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

The second Psinergy Biofield Workshop Reunion, recorded over Zoom on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026 and shared as a premiere rather than a live broadcast. D Booma San hosts a room of people who met each other in person at this round of workshops -- Missouri, Ohio, and the Carolinas all represented -- with Sabrina Wallace and Firewall joining at the top from Alabama, where they are on the last leg of the run, before losing service partway in. The point of the evening, as Dorian puts it, is to keep the biofield concurrence going after the classes end.

Sabrina opens with how the format evolved from room to room: nearly 50 people at the Ohio healing class with the tables out and the lights down, crystalline symmetry in the second Ohio class, stones in both hands by the time they reached Dawn’s class in South Carolina, and “alright, everybody outside” by North Carolina. Her favorite part is Friday night -- watching the boot scootin’ boogie, when people who arrived nervous start connecting to other people in the room. Firewall’s is the moment someone realizes it’s their own body, not a tool and not a system.

The testimonials are the substance here. Vicki on holding two stones with her eyes closed and seeing the colors in her head before her partner switched them. Branden on seeing a color with almost every person he connected to, and Sabrina’s answer that what he is describing is like remote viewing -- the same thing used to build the mitigation protocols in the 70s, just with the person sitting in front of you. Velvet on bringing her pyramids to Ohio expecting them to be admired and ending up with a line of people asking to be worked on. Rick, the only one to make three separate classes, on going in determined to read Sabrina in person because he does not trust anything on the internet, and on the parking lot posse that talked enthusiastically for four or five hours. April on the ley line healing walk that only the North Carolina class got to do, barefoot over gravel and sweetgum burrs. Lisa on the Lemurian crystal that she held over people, and on picking up what looked like past lives when hands actually touched. Joanne, who came along for the car ride with no idea what she was walking into, on operating in the religious world without being religious and finding a place her sense of peace never left. Kylee on being too starstruck to hand over the gift she brought to the Elementals Conference beforehand.

Running through all of it is the language question -- why “biofield” instead of “aura” matters, and how having the word that is actually in the literature changes who will have the conversation at all. Plus: the phrase “high vibe tribe” getting coined and immediately stress-tested, targeted individuals meeting each other face to face for the first time, concrete additives and intelligent reflective surfaces and smart dust as the reason a basement can hurt, the Cerebral Sabrina PDF and the N0-through-N6 scale, and the vintage vault and Odysee archives for anyone working back through four years of material.

It also covers the labradorite. Sabrina walks through what happened at the North Carolina class -- a grown man walking to the front during the crystal symmetry exercise and deliberately smashing two stones together in front of the room -- and why she pulled the labradorites from Alabama while everything else still travels. Dorian pulls the image up on screen. Her read is that he failed: he was looking for a reaction from the whole room and nobody even saw him. Nobody else’s experience got disturbed, and that is the whole measure of it.

Closes on the Alabama weekend -- classes Friday and Saturday at the Rainbow City Community Center, then Sunday at Noccalula Falls Park for a barbecue jamboree with prayers and coffee, open mic, and Firewall’s solo singing act with air guitar (heeheehee) -- and on where the reunions go next. Dorian notes that nobody asked him to make these; he started them because the classes moved him, and this will not be the last one.

Chapters:

0:00 Reunion song and welcome

3:24 Sabrina on the Ohio, SC, NC classes

7:03 First hugs and tears at Verona

9:07 Seeing colors and remote viewing

12:41 Velvet’s pyramids and crystal slab

19:14 Labradorite destroyed at NC class

26:56 Alabama classes and the jamboree

29:08 Dawn on being targeted together

33:29 Not on social media, drove 16 hours

37:58 Aaron on finding his own people

45:56 Rick on reading people at 3 classes

56:33 Finding your tribe, being weird

1:00:46 Aura to biofield: language matters

1:13:57 Lemurian crystals and past lives

1:24:36 Prophecy and leaving religion out

1:30:35 Targeted individuals connecting

1:44:53 Vintage vault and Odysee archives

1:51:39 Concrete, smart dust and N0 to N6

2:04:26 Wrapping up: what people took home

2:11:21 Why Dorian hosts these reunions