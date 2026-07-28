There are no targeted individuals the way you claimed. Not one. Every human body, every animal, every leaf on the tree is inside the free space optical -- nothing left out, nothing left to chance.



Alabama forest chat 4, and the most intense installment yet. The "thinkin" label is back because this is straight to camera again -- an accounting addressed to everyone who spent ten years promising arrests: the ritual-abuse and targeted-individual communities, the starseed and remote viewing circuits, and the influencers who made the waiting pay.



CONTENT WARNING: at 17:16 Sabrina warns you herself before disclosing her childhood in graphic terms. She says if you get triggered, turn it off there -- no shade, no judgment. That warning is hers, and worth taking.



It opens on DTIC documents verifying drones in the 1950s -- the same material she showed the world in September 2022, warning then that the connectivity was deployed, wide open, for healthcare. Ignore me at your own peril.



What she says everyone missed: COVID as a biological to cyber interface for remote patient monitoring and national security, deployed 2017 on a backbone laid since 2010. Regenerative medicine and life extension. Body area networks. Biodigital convergence and a tokenized biological economy. Synthetic biology, where blood, bone and tissue can be ordered. And why the mRNA shots belong here -- the UK and German governments already class this as human augmentation in published strategy.



So if you were genuine about saving the children, why did nobody say human augmentation out loud? Organ harvesting. Baby farms. Newborn accounts seeded with cash at birth and paid out at eighteen, with nobody asking what the enrollment attaches to. The two women whose testimony set this off are never the target -- she prays for them at 17:48 and says they are waiting on arrests that change nothing about what drives the harm.



Her other charge is competence. Radio frequency equipment is a good old boys club, and most people telling you what they see cannot read it. Tore was the only one who would go near the WBAN. Everyone else sold red string and wrong terminology, because fear pays. You are twelve years behind the congressional archives.



Then the reframe: worrying about Flock cameras while Ring, Siri and Alexa curated that footage for twenty years. No lens is needed anyway -- vibration, pressure and sound are enough. Human radar, non-contact. Remote viewers used coordinates off the global information grid, now the DODIN. Stargate turned off in 1995 and did not turn off.



The last third is hers -- why the low-level hacking does not work on her, why there is no Pendleton login, why she is unlike N3. The damage was done as destructive testing and what is left is read-only. She has the records. The PDFs and classes exist because she matured past the pain instead of staying in it.



It closes on who gets augmented first: social security, disability, the elderly -- nanotech first, comply or lose your benefits, it is just a healthcare upgrade. The Epstein files are a red herring. Manufactured consent already happened, because none of you said boo. There will still be free range humans that do not take.



Mark 5.36.



Chapters:

00:00 DTIC Drone Documents and the 2022 Warning

02:00 There Are No Targeted Individuals the Way You Claimed

03:29 Regenerative Medicine and Biodigital Convergence

05:42 If You Meant Save the Children, Say Human Augmentation

07:29 The Blank Insert and Who Can Read the Equipment

09:30 Epstein Files, Grifters, and Fear as a Business Model

11:19 Under-the-Skin Surveillance, Twelve Years Behind

12:59 MKUltra Admitted, Cognitive Warfare Announced

15:05 Human Radar, Stargate, and the DODIN

17:16 Content Warning and a Blessing for Two Survivors

18:29 Why the Login Does Not Work on Her

20:41 Destructive Testing and the Medical Records

23:23 Forced Augmentation and the Free Range Human



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Resources:



Human Augmentation strategic implications project PDF: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf



IoT technologies for Augmented Human: A survey | Authors - Rustam Pirmagomedov, Yevgeni Koucheryavy: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2542660519302045



Regenerative medicine: Historical roots and potential strategies in modern medicine | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6014277/



Areas of a human augmentation | ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Areas-of-a-human-augmentation_fig2_336111599



"Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal:





Terahertz waves: The missing electromagnetic waves:





#SabrinaWallace #Psinergy #HumanAugmentation #BodyAreaNetworks #FreeSpaceOptical