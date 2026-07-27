Demolition Hue-Man Future? | Booma Community Streama #48

D Booma San hosts BOOMA COMMUNITY STREAMA #48 on a Demolition Man theme -- the 90s sold a sanitized, surveilled future as action comedy, and we’re most of the way there.

Sabrina Wallace is in Alabama closing out the workshop leg, so this one is the community talking among itself: veterans Charley and Heather, returning guests Moses, Amiel and Mike early on, and two first-timers -- Cas, and Mark, who turns out to be Hoktar on Rumble.

The 1993 film sets the frame -- cryogenic prisoners, tickets for swearing, three seashells -- and the panel runs it against Black Mirror, China’s social credit, and a generation raised on doom-scroll dopamine.

Charley brings the centerpiece: one search for “autism” in Telegram’s GIF library, and what comes back -- neurodivergence fused with LGBTQ symbolism, furries and transhumanist iconography, alongside the pale pink and pale blue that also flags MAPs.

Mark’s arrival turns it toward abilities: Stan Lee’s Superhumans, synesthesia, precognitive dreams. The back half is hardware -- wearables on every Argentina player at the World Cup, a hand-implant clip, and transgender as the tolerance bridge to transhuman.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro: Demolition Man theme, the panel, Alabama class wrap-up

4:15 The AI cast poster, cryo-freezing, and 90s TV as “programming”

7:08 San Angeles: swearing tickets, surveillance, three seashells

14:42 The 1993 premise -- and a 2032 that stopped being fun

18:58 Credit scores, sewer rats, and what the movies left out

21:11 Black Mirror, China’s social credit, and desensitized youth

28:22 Running Man, Hunger Games, and the gladiator future

31:04 Do as thou wilt: hedonism, Dorian Gray, generational disconnect

38:39 Charlie’s autism GIFs: what one search word surfaces

43:21 Autism reframed as evolution, and Bezmenov on demoralization

50:22 Hoppers, Inside Out, Elemental -- Disney telling us plainly

59:09 The Telepathy Tapes, nonverbal kids, consent to be chipped

1:02:17 Dean’s inverted colors, Jimmy Savile, and the MAPs color scheme

1:09:56 EEG headsets, CoComelon, dopamine before the brain is built

1:14:12 The vaccine schedule, autism correlation, and false heroes

1:19:20 Inoculating the young, discarding the old

1:25:22 Mark joins; Slender Man, the Hat Man, and identifying as a cat

1:36:58 Grimm, Sanctuary, Teen Wolf: the hybrid-show catalogue

1:41:46 Sabrina’s classes, Canada, and where the tour goes next

1:47:24 Aliens, NPCs, and a cousin’s “test tube” boyfriend

1:52:07 C-sections, dolphin births, and Booma gets diagnosed live

1:59:23 Stan Lee’s Superhumans, synesthesia, and hidden abilities

2:06:15 Mark on dreaming the future: the tsunami and his mother

2:11:47 The janitor who outlifts bodybuilders; PEDs and Lance Armstrong

2:23:46 Olympic sex testing, satanic ceremonies, one world sport

2:29:19 The FIFA wearables: why every Argentina player wore one

2:42:52 Clairvoyance, ley lines, and the “first sense”

2:47:13 The hand-implant clip and the new teenage rite of passage

2:51:39 Free-range humans, smart cities, and coming out as transhuman

2:54:51 Parents bending the knee, lowered consent age, and THX 1138

3:01:43 Hackers, human zoos, and “you’ll be left behind”

3:08:22 Cost of living, self-sustainability, and community

3:13:13 Closing: joy, discernment, and The Autism Epidemic

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In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Children’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

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