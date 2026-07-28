Everybody knows there is something to consciousness. Almost nobody will say out loud who is standing guard over the anatomy that would make it measurable.



Alabama forest chat 1. Sabrina Wallace walks the chain of custody backwards: the radio frequency engineers hand out the ability to log in under the skin, and the consciousness industry covers for them by filing bioelectricity, biophotonics, radionics and the biofield under religion, aliens and belief. Move the goalpost, sell the book, nobody has to answer for the hardware. But the gatekeeper standing over all of it is the profession you were taught to trust most with your own body.



Welcome to neuroscience. Neurons are not confined to the brain and the spine -- the peripheral nervous system runs the whole body, DARPA has been working it since 2014, and NATO's network-centric warfare doctrine is explicit that cognitive warfare is neuronal warfare. That is the same anatomy that makes a brain-computer interface, a wireless earbud and a Fitbit work. Professor Giordano has been lecturing on cognitive warfare for years; this is not classified, it is just unread.



What you are looking at is a digital twin, not a simulation. It is national healthcare and national defense at the same time. Roughly a hundred years of human biology -- the part covering blood flow and the biological signals pulled off the body -- went into research and development and came back as remote patient monitoring, precision AI healthcare and cracking the bioelectric code, which requires electricity to actuate a change in cellular physiology.



Aim and fire, biological telemetry, every vector. Blocking one does nothing about the other thirty-nine. Coexistence in the wireless does not need the smart meter -- any surface in the house will do. The warfare and healthcare doctrine is inside national security, civilians have no standing to change it, and the citation is in the Law of War Manual and the congressional archives for anyone willing to look it up.



Can you read a diagram?



Chapters:

00:00 Tired of Being Gaslit: Electronic Warfare Runs Your Earbuds

01:46 Consciousness Peddlers Cover for the Radio Frequency Engineers

03:49 The Gatekeeper in the White Coat: Welcome to Neuroscience

05:28 Neurons, Brain-Computer Interface, and Synthetic Telepathy

07:04 Cognitive Warfare Is Neuronal Warfare

09:40 Trolls: Your Nervous System Is Connected to the Cloud

10:49 The Missing Biology: Blood Flow, Remote Patient Monitoring, Precision AI Healthcare

13:04 Social Engineering, Biological Telemetry, and the Price Tag



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



#SabrinaWallace #Psinergy #CognitiveWarfare #Neuroscience #BrainComputerInterface