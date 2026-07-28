An electrical engineer walked up after class and asked a real question: what frequency am I supposed to be reading from this rock? The answer starts with an oscilloscope and ends with the reason he had never heard of a wireless sensor network.



Alabama forest chat 3. This one is not a takedown. The man was a business owner and a full electrical engineer, and by her own account nice, fun to talk to, not a stupid man, asking exactly the right questions -- he had every right to be worried about somebody handing out rocks and calling them magic. But he was looking for a transceiver and a receiver to put a meter on, because in his training a signal needs a physical chip to land on. He argued you cannot use an optical network without one. He did not know about the optic nerve.



It opens on why the misuse matters. Grifters take real technical terms and deploy them inappropriately, which is what trains an engineer to hear "frequency" as a buzz word. The Psinergy answer is a dictionary of acronyms written by a professor -- the Devil's Dictionary, on the Odysee channel -- carrying the actual physical definitions out of the congressional archives, the DTIC manuals, the 6G technical standards, SOSA and MOSA.



Her answer to the rock question was to crush the stone and take the measurement. She was never asking anyone to detect a mystery frequency, but to use the same peripheral nervous system they already use on every cell, molecule and vibration in the biosphere. And inside the body there is no external meter to hold, because the body is the conductive medium: your body is the transceiver, your body is the receiver, putting off a biological signal through galvanic and inductive coupling. Measurable, too -- or the health apps on your phone would have nothing to target.



The disconnect had a shape. He would not concede deployment, or even SOSA. So she got the binder she teaches from: metamaterials straight from the IEEE and not just graphene, the W band, a review article on how biosignals are pulled off the wireless sensor network. He did not know about wireless sensor networks, free space optical, or photonic networks. That is how a working electrical engineer talks himself into believing she is fantasising this technology out of trauma.



It is the same failure behind a clip of a police-officer-looking man telling people you have to have heavy metals in you to be targeted with electronic warfare. That is wrong, and dangerous, because it leaves people believing that if they cleanse the metals out they are safe. Heavy metals only attract different microwave frequencies. No graphene required, no metals, no radio frequency microwave spectrum -- welcome to the terahertz, where a little infrared overheats tissue and molecular communication does the rest. When she says PHY, the physical layer, she means human skin. Human body communication, where the signal comes from blood flow. The receiver is not a chipset. It is the blood and the skin.



Then it goes further. Fat tissue stores physical data like a hard drive, better than muscle does, and muscle routes data faster. Over fifteen years of commercial development, wide open, no NDA -- for fall detection, search and rescue, and the digital twins in your new healthcare.



He kept insisting all forty-five people in the room were lost, because he was. Not true. Ask any of them about 802.15.6 and you will hear that it is a wireless body area network taking up to 250 wireless sensor network handshakes at a time -- a worldwide standard, for health and safety.



So he is getting a new PDF built out of the conversation, and he got the teaching binder itself, papers pulled between Ohio and South Carolina, because the binders and PDFs had run out before Alabama. Where to start: human body communication, the signal coming off the skin, the wireless sensor network doing software defined networking translation right there in the free space optical, graph math for brain computer interface and the biological to cyber interface, cyber physical systems on the smart grids, and NIST.



Not magic rocks. Crystalline symmetry against the biofield, and bioelectromagnetic measurement for human body communication. If you want it from somebody other than her, search the term: turning the body into a wire -- Purdue University, six years ago, at the IEEE.



Chapters:

00:00 Grifters, Buzz Terms, and the Devil's Dictionary

00:43 What Frequency Am I Reading From This Rock?

02:32 Crystalline Matrices and Your Body as the Transceiver

05:16 Not Playing Stupid: Where the Disconnect Actually Was

07:21 The Binder: Metamaterials, the W Band, and Biosignals off the WSN

09:19 Welcome to the Terahertz: PHY Means Skin and Blood Flow

11:07 Fat Stores Data, Muscle Routes It: Fall Detection to Digital Twins

12:55 A New PDF, the Binder, and Turning the Body Into a Wire



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



#SabrinaWallace #Psinergy #HumanBodyCommunication #WirelessSensorNetworks #FreeSpaceOptical