UNINHABITED COMBAT AERIAL VEHICLES: AIRPOWER BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE, BUT NOT WITH THE PEOPLE | BY RICHARD M. CLARK JUNE 1999 | D.E.S.P.O.T. Telegram: https://t.me/JwPZhF0G3gk5YjEx/25947



Internet of Nano-Things (IoNT): A Comprehensive Review from Architecture to Security and Privacy Challenges by Abdullah Alabdulatif, Navod Neranjan Thilakarathne, Zaharaddeen Karami Lawal, Khairul Eahsun Fahim and Rufai Yusuf Zakari: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/5/2807



This one opens with a military DTIC document held up to everyone who called her a liar. Her great uncle was a buck sergeant in the Air Force -- two cards, one for the regular Air Force, one for Aberdeen Proving Ground -- in the Korean War in 1953, working the worldwide radar systems the nation still runs today on upgraded equipment. It's called technology, and it's called electronic warfare. Her grandpa - Fort Meade Station 1, a World War II Marine. His one child, her dad, was 6921st Signals Intelligence. She showed the Aberdeen cards, the X-class munitions manifest, and a photo of a drone in Korea in 1953 -- straight from DTIC -- and got called crazy, stupid, controlled opposition for two years. Where's my apology?



The apology is owed because the thing she was mocked for is the warfare doctrine of the nation. Electronic warfare is network-centric warfare -- hardware and software on the cyber-command threat landscape, drones and the entire electromagnetic spectrum -- and it doesn't run on fairy farts and Santa Claus, these are jobs and national defense. The NRO wasn't publicly acknowledged for decades. Medical Body Area Network sits in the Federal Register and the Congressional archives. 5G is real, ITU 2004; 6G is in standardization; and body area networks are already sold on the NASDAQ, with manufacturer consent to advertise straight into people's brains.



The national conversation, she says, is wrapped in narrative and psychological operations -- witches, aliens, disclosure, UFOs -- when the little green men are drones and engineered biological entities, Looking Glass is a Strategic Air Command flying data center, and "empty air" is free space optical riding the fiber lines in the ground. How does a drone target your body? Not out in an open field -- in Gaza, people were inside their houses. The Jason group everyone keeps citing is the 60s; ask a Psinergist about the DODIN and they'll pull the PDF. Anybody real can take those PDFs to the AI themselves.



She wants the apology, and then she wants her name kept out of their mouths and off her community -- no narrative-driving, just real people with their families. Note the lack of emotion: debunk the PDF, you can't, don't care. Four years, many PDFs, multiple classes, hundreds of people in a three-week window, dead veterans in her inbox -- and still called names like a toddler. Everything is in her thinking videos; that's why they have titles. Don't want to hear it, don't watch -- they're all free.



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Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Lie about me and my family: the military receipts

2:22 Electronic warfare is network-centric warfare

3:03 UFOs are drones, EBEs, and Looking Glass

4:59 Targeting the body, Gaza, and BANs on the NASDAQ

6:04 Admit 6G, stop lying about 5G

7:38 Keep my name out of your mouth: take the PDFs to the AI

10:27 No emotion, manufactured consent, and the Grifter Slayer