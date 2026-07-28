Alabama forest chat 2: thinkin: forbes faux pas?

The opening clip promises America will dominate the future and be the number one superpower in artificial intelligence -- bigger than the Internet, and whoever wins that race wins, period. Sabrina Wallace’s answer: we must have cracked AI a long time ago, and she can tell you which division, which decade, and which part of your body it was tested on.

Alabama forest chat 2. This one is an accounting, aimed at the disappearing-airplanes beat and the interviews around it -- the Ashton Forbes and PAIS episode is linked below. Four years ago she started talking on a video blog about electronic warfare with real squad numbers and divisions, because her family held OSS and human radar jobs through the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and because the COVID shot was never a vaccine according to Oxford, Cambridge, the CDC, or most of academia. Then her best friend died in a hospital. She is not a whistleblower. She is a disabled woman who read the documents.

Over a year and a half ago she echoed the PAIS interview and asked why nobody could look up NIST post-quantum cryptography, the Navy testbed, or the fact that artificial intelligence runs from the 1950s forward. When a man who was hit in the head with a directed energy weapon in the 90s finally got a mainstream interview and then died, and the Department of War said on X that it has directed energy weapons at scale, nobody said a word about human body communication, under-the-skin surveillance for medical implants and wearables, or non-contact human radar. One other researcher stayed consistent about the W band, the voting machines and the blockchain going back to 2018 -- credited here without a surname, because the audio will not settle the spelling.

Instead there was a treadmill. Evil nanobots, 26 years old. Evil AI, 40 years old. Evil blockchain, since 1996. Then MKULTRA, to leave everyone stranded in the 1970s. Graphene as if it were the only metamaterial, when it is 20 years old. Charles Lieber as if he were the only one. All while academia had been publishing synthetic biology since 2008 and human augmentation for fifteen years. The job of the rabbit hole was to keep you spinning while everyone else was load balancing body area networks.

There are no white hats. It is an engineered system of systems for healthcare. Looking Glass is Strategic Air Command, not time travel and rabbits -- it was called that when Snowden was complaining about the United States reading free space optical off video cards in the 90s. And the Department of Energy’s AI is pointed at gross domestic product, which is where the biological tokenized economy comes in: your body tokenized, every cell priced against a universal basic income.

So where is the discussion? How do you augment a human. How many non-invasive N3 systems are out there, given it went commercial in 2019. Where are the people who were tested on. There is no lawfare for any of it because it is national security, and every human planet-wide is scheduled for augmentation as part of GDP. She was called crazy for describing unmanned teaming -- a wireless sensor network bound to a human by AI -- and for landing Sikorsky helicopters at six with a phased array. DARPA showed off the ALIAS program three years ago. She brought plasma physics, gravitonics and defense technical documents; the airplane story got the eyeballs.

Are you still looking for the white rabbit? It is a flying data center with Strategic Command.

Chapters:

00:00 Whoever Wins That Race: The AI Superpower Speech

01:38 Not a Whistleblower: Electronic Warfare, Human Radar, and the “Vaccine” Word

04:06 Directed Energy at Scale, Human Body Communication Ignored

06:02 The Rabbit Hole Treadmill: Nanobots, AI, Blockchain, MKULTRA

08:22 There Are No White Hats: An Engineered System of Systems

10:33 The Biological Tokenized Economy: Your Cells as GDP

13:01 Where’s the Discussion? Non-Invasive N3 Went Commercial in 2019

14:07 Landing Sikorsky Helicopters at Six: Unmanned Teaming and DARPA ALIAS

16:13 Closing: The White Rabbit Is a Flying Data Center

Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall:

https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Resources:

BLACK SWAN - DAWN OF THE SUPER SOLDIER - I/ITSEC 2023 | IITSEC:

Internet of Things and Digital Twin applications in the health sector PDF: https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) | DARPAtv:

Ashton Forbes & PAIS 1/2 | Psinergy Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6gf27p-ashton-forbes-and-pais-12.html

IoT technologies for Augmented Human: A survey | Authored by Rustam Pirmagomedov and Yevgeni Koucheryavy: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2542660519302045

Areas of a human augmentation | ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Areas-of-a-human-augmentation_fig2_336111599