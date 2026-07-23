This is for entertainment purposes only until i show the white paper data which is all over our tg and in our classes to some degree. Thinking videos are hard to follow if you are unaware of the intelligence community involvement in cognitive warfare deployment since the 90s which you can source from sciencedirect encyclopedia for universities for example. My thinking videos are about critical thought elongated for mitigation possibilities with a higher potential for blocking cellular actuation on the phy segments plural not just one of the possible 250 networks connecting to a pan or wban or bbn. Do NOT fire off crazy in boomas comments please. If you have genuine questions and choose to phrase those queries with curiosity a psinergist may stop and answer you inclusive to links. Kindness and compassion for comprehension folks, amen.



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The last North Carolina garden chat, and a thinking video rather than a lesson -- Sabrina works out loud, in second person, addressing the research and intelligence apparatus directly instead of walking a linear curriculum. She opens on feeling the nodes in the ley lines, and on the same biomagnetic, biophotonic, bioelectrical signal carrying from the physical layer to the emotional, mental, and spiritual layers.



The address gets specific fast: they were training people for brain-to-brain telepathy and body area network fidelity while she was in middle school and high school, they tested on her, and that is why muscle memory and hearing pulse stopped being a theory for her -- all while biofield therapy was being called woo-woo instead of anyone being sent to Congress twelve years ago. From there she runs the next research step out loud: how soil sensors respond, and the radii, pressure, magnetometry, spintronics, Riemann resurfacing, radionics, and quantum sensing she traces back through Bell Labs and Texas Instruments to the 30s.



The middle stretch is the technical sweep. Feeder grids versus the math for human-to-human body-body network fidelity now that it is commercial; NIST post-quantum; Operation Midnight Climax and the 70s remote viewers reframed as drug testing on body area networks that already existed, followed by opiates for the elderly in the 80s, SSRIs for everyone else, and normalized prescribing by the 90s. She moves through plasmonic architectures, golden domes, and cognitive cities poured with engineered living materials -- "you call it a star fort, they call it a capital building" -- then into atmospheric restructuring for autonomous chemistry, integrated photonic circuits, and geological redistribution creating weakened areas of the Earth's electromagnetic surface in response to metamaterial beam steering from ships, from the air, from underground, and from underwater wireless sensor networks. Bees signaling flowers, she notes, is neuromorphic biomimicry that machine learning had twelve years ago.



Then it turns personal. "My whole family was NSA. I didn't come into this to play" -- no Pendleton login, no synthetic brain stem overlay, she just hears naturally. Archons, watchers, and egregores get placed as out of phase inside the 0.0035% we visibly see; synthetic biology universities and fifteen years of human augmentation get dated to 2008; and she flags the nine sorcerers, the thirteen families, the black nobility, and Archaix's phoenix as fiction she is choosing to tell, framing it as the balancing of synthetic and natural materials in the biosphere. She closes tired and grateful -- careful with Alabama, thank you North Carolina, the brain stem story and the man who took himself out so the blood flow could not be read, hearing pulse as exactly how sensors report back to the app and the digital twin ("or the pacemakers would never have worked"), naginata and land healing in the sun, and a last accounting of who is not on anyone's list from Florida's toes to Massachusetts' nose and out to Seattle. Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord. Decision-making time is upon us.



Cited:

Chemical Systems for Wetware Artificial Life: Selected Perspectives in Synthetic Cell Research

by Pasquale Stano: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/18/14138



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Ley line nodes across the physical to spiritual layers

1:40 "You tested on me": brain to brain, biofield therapy, soil sensors

4:50 Feeder grids, BBN fidelity, and Operation Midnight Climax

6:37 Star forts, cognitive cities, and engineered living materials

7:57 Atmospheric restructuring and metamaterial beam steering

9:30 "My whole family was NSA": why she teaches now

11:51 Synthetic biology labs, nine sorcerers, and the biosphere

14:41 Careful with Alabama, and thank you North Carolina

16:33 Hearing pulse, biosignals, and the closing blessing