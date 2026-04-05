D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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H.O.W. Augmented humans move

Sabrina Wallace | April 4th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Apr 05, 2026

Sabrina on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

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ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 4/3/26 • DARK JOURNALIST: SCIENTISTS DISAPPEARING, KILLED IN UFO COVERUP (34 min mark): https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2yO3V9AsrVo

Social Security Wrist Bands:

Sabrina Wallace | MegaRegions & Free Range Human Z00s (November 30, 2025):

Being a marvel superhero in any smartcity | Sabrina Wallace | August 10, 2024:

Intra-body Communications for Body Area Networks: https://nij.ojp.gov/library/publications/intra-body-communications-body-area-networks

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