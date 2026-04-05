hogwarts attorneys

Thermal Fixation of the Photorefractive Holograms
Recorded in Lithium Niobate and Related Crystals: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/T-Volk/publication/242118294_Thermal_Fixation_of_the_Photorefractive_Holograms_Recorded_in_Lithium_Niobate_and_Related_Crystals/links/0a85e53521a6ebc8ef000000/Thermal-Fixation-of-the-Photorefractive-Holograms-Recorded-in-Lithium-Niobate-and-Related-Crystals.pdf
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