The Season of the Gong! Ep. 5 w/ Biscuits & D Booma San

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript7The Season of the Gong! Ep. 5 w/ Biscuits & D Booma SanTues. April 7th, 2026D Booma San and PunishedBiscuitsApr 08, 20267ShareTranscriptTo Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSanPublishedbiscuits on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Publishedbiscuits?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_mDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanPunishedBiscuitsWrites PharmaKillBB$’s Substack SubscribeRecent EpisodesPOO'fessor S. Wallace and Ham SandwichesApr 7 • D Booma Sanhuman augmentation or bustApr 6 • D Booma Sanhogwarts attorneysApr 5 • D Booma SanH.O.W. Augmented humans moveApr 5 • D Booma SanBeing a marvel superhero in any smartcityApr 5 • D Booma San“they are so much more advanced than us”Apr 4 • D Booma San“Do you wanna police the astral plane-” - 1998Apr 4 • D Booma San