D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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“they are so much more advanced than us”

Sabrina Wallace | April 4th, 2026
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D Booma San
Apr 04, 2026

ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 4/3/26 • DARK JOURNALIST: SCIENTISTS DISAPPEARING, KILLED IN UFO COVERUP (Go to 30min mark): https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2yO3V9AsrVo

Human-like emulation enterprise system and method: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11287847B2/en

6G in Healthcare: Next-Generation Connectivity: https://emag.medicalexpo.com/6g-in-healthcare-next-generation-connectivity/

Intelligent Health Monitoring in 6G Networks: Machine Learning-Enhanced VLC-Based Medical Body Sensor Networks: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/25/11/3280

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

Human Augmentation Previous Conferences: https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

Science Direct | Taxonomy for engineered living materials: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666386422000777

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