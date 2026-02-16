D Mind of Booma San

Transcript

Empathic Resonance

D Booma San
Feb 16, 2026

Psinergy Empathy Workbook: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/empathyworkbook:b?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace's Website: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/collections/all

---

Lyrics
intro

verse
Quiet corners, coffee's steam
Empath hearts, a shared dream
Neuro-sections, curves we trace
Finding solace, time and space

chorus
Oh, this gentle harmony
Biofield whispers, setting free
Learning to connect and mend
Oscillations, we transcend

verse
Weekly circles, soft and low
Sending feelings, watch them flow
One by one, a tender art
Healing presence, in each heart

bridge
Managing the ebb and tide
Inner peace, where spirits ride
Understanding, deep and true
A calmer rhythm, me and you

outro
Peaceful currents, softly sway
Guiding us to a brighter day

