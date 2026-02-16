Psinergy Empathy Workbook: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/empathyworkbook:b?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy
Mr. & Mrs. Wallace's Website: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/collections/all
Lyrics
intro
verse
Quiet corners, coffee's steam
Empath hearts, a shared dream
Neuro-sections, curves we trace
Finding solace, time and space
chorus
Oh, this gentle harmony
Biofield whispers, setting free
Learning to connect and mend
Oscillations, we transcend
verse
Weekly circles, soft and low
Sending feelings, watch them flow
One by one, a tender art
Healing presence, in each heart
bridge
Managing the ebb and tide
Inner peace, where spirits ride
Understanding, deep and true
A calmer rhythm, me and you
outro
Peaceful currents, softly sway
Guiding us to a brighter day
Empathic Resonance
Feb 16, 2026
