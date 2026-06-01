Booma Streama #38 ~ Here We Come to Save the Day!

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1