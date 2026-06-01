D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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Booma Streama #38 ~ Here We Come to Save the Day!

May 31st, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 01, 2026

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

Hiya! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎

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