Techno-enslavement, UN Agenda 2030 | Juxtaposition1

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript53Techno-enslavement, UN Agenda 2030 | Juxtaposition1First Released: May 16th, 2026D Booma SanMay 21, 202653ShareTranscriptJuxtaposition1:Make your check payable to: “CMM”PO Box 601Sonoma, CA. 95476Juxta’s Substack Channel:Juxtaposition1’s SubstackMy personal SubstackDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent EpisodesThe Season of the Gong! Ep. 8 May 20 • D Booma San and PunishedBiscuitscartoon mentality (chris’s biopsy is epic)May 19 • D Booma Sanfirewall chat: hanta net, band make some noise!May 19 • D Booma Sansunday mornin post mo class coffeeMay 18 • D Booma Sanpray the wifi awayMay 18 • D Booma Sanhanta net, pathogen surveillance w/ the cdc in 2023May 18 • D Booma Sanpartyin w/ the band in MOMay 18 • D Booma San