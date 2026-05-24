Booma Streama #37, brah!

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring
Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW
Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217
Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC
My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt
Ozark Trooper’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1