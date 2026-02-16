D Mind of Booma San

Unseen Resonance

D Booma San
Feb 16, 2026

The Biofield & CNS (Central Nervous System) PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ai3yBn1SuAeHTlEvJOB5prAJ08FbhMYX/view?usp=sharing

---

Lyrics

Verse 1

A living current, unseen and deep,
A silent language the cells all keep.
Electrons dance, a biophotonic gleam,
The living map of a waking dream.

Verse 2

From tissue's edge to the organism's whole,
A grand design that takes its toll.
On chaos theory, a fragile art,
A self-made order, right from the start.

Pre-Chorus

More than the sum of a molecular game,
We hear the echo call our name!

Chorus

This is the biofield!
The energy we yield!
A force that's flowing, ever growing, truth revealed!
In every pulse, a universe inside!

Guitar Solo

Bridge

Physiology's framework, redefined...
A complement to the world we find...
A hidden system, ancient and new...

Final Chorus

This is the biofield! (Biofield!)
The energy we yield! (We yield!)
A force that's flowing, ever growing, truth revealed!
In every pulse, a universe inside!

