D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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The premise is precise

Sabrina Wallace | March 25th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Mar 25, 2026

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/biofieldcnspdf:2

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/The-biofield-and-your-cns:6

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/empathyworkbook:b

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/FDAconsentcognitive:9

https://telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/best-practice-guides/telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/cogwarfare:b

2 years ago

https://nij.ojp.gov/library/publications/intra-body-communications-body-area-networks

https://lieber.westpoint.edu/cognitive-lethal-autonomous-weapons-systems/

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF11150

cognitive lethal autonomous weapons

https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/300009p.pdf

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://www.alssa.mil/News/Article/2989420/kill-box-update-2022/

https://info.publicintelligence.net/fm3_09x34.pdf

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/

https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/electrical-prescriptions

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