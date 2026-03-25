The premise is precise

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/biofieldcnspdf:2
https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/The-biofield-and-your-cns:6
https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/empathyworkbook:b
https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/FDAconsentcognitive:9
https://telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/best-practice-guides/telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network
https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/cogwarfare:b
2 years ago
https://nij.ojp.gov/library/publications/intra-body-communications-body-area-networks
https://lieber.westpoint.edu/cognitive-lethal-autonomous-weapons-systems/
https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF11150
cognitive lethal autonomous weapons
https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/300009p.pdf
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
https://www.alssa.mil/News/Article/2989420/kill-box-update-2022/
https://info.publicintelligence.net/fm3_09x34.pdf
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/electrical-prescriptions