D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
9

Sabrina Wallace Q&A w/ D Booma San

June 29th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 30, 2025
9
9
Share
Transcript

Sabrina on X: https://x.com/psinergy_SDW

Sabrina on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_sa

Links Cited:

Incubus – Love in a time of surveillance | Incubus:

Taxonomy of Systemic Review of Bio Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619

The Cyber Kill Chain | Lockheed Martin: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/cyber/cyber-kill-chain.html

The IEEE 1906.1 Standard: Nanocommunications as a new source of data: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8247001

Man-in-the-middle attack | Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man-in-the-middle_attack

Biofield | Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

Biofield Physiology: A Framework for an Emerging Discipline | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

CPS PWG Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Framework Release 1.0 | NIST: https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

Chapter Nine – The human body: A digital twin of the cyber physical systems | Science Direct: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476

Nanotubes assemble! Rice University introduces Teslaphoresis 2016 | Nonvaxer420 on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

FGOR: Flow-Guided Opportunistic Routing for Intrabody Nanonetworks | IEEE Internet of Things Journal: https://unlab.tech/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/FGOR_Flow-Guided_Opportunistic_Routing_for_Intrabody_Nanonetworks.pdf

Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions | Science Direct: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig5

S.394 – GENIUS Act of 2025 | Congress.gov: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394/cosponsors

Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture | Research Gate: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

Using the Earth’s atmosphere as a global sensor shows promise | DARPA: https://www.darpa.mil/news/2025/atmosense-shows-promise

Defense Clandestine Service | Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service

Surveillance, Collection, and Operations Support | IWTSD: https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 D Booma San
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture