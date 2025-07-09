Psinergist Panel

Sabrina Wallace Q&A w/ D Booma San June 29th, 2025: https://rumble.com/v6vhz4j-sabrina-wallace-q-and-a-w-d-booma-san-june-29th-2025-530pm-ct-630-et.html

Psinergy on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

Nonvaxer420 on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420?e9s=src_v1_sa

Biodigital Convergence

Bio-digital convergence standardization refers to the process of developing and implementing standards for the integration of digital and biological technologies. This field is gaining significant attention due to its potential to address global challenges and drive innovation across various sectors. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are at the forefront of this effort, with the IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee (JSyC) on Bio-digital Convergence playing a crucial role. SEE MORE…

The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a symposium held on March 5, 2024, in Washington, DC. The event, organized by the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office (NNCO) and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), featured a range of discussions on the impact and future of nanotechnology. The symposium included keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from various experts and officials, highlighting the NNI's role in advancing nanotechnology research and development. The NNI was authorized by the 21st Century Nanotechnology Research and Development Act, which was signed into law on December 3, 2003. The symposium aimed to celebrate the NNI's broad impact over the last 20 years and to envision its future across the emerging technology landscape. SEE MORE…

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has been actively involved in the development of 6G standards, including the framework for the International Mobile Telecommunications-2030 (IMT-2030), which serves as the technical reference for 6G. The ITU's efforts include defining frequency bands for 6G studies, such as the 6 GHz and sub-Terahertz ranges, which are crucial for future 6G network development. Additionally, the ITU has emphasized the importance of global cooperation and the integration of new technologies, such as the Internet of Bio-Nano-Things (IoBNT), into the 6G ecosystem. SEE MORE…

