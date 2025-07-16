D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
1

It’s a Samurai Celebration! 🍾 Savor the Victory & It’s onto the next Grifter! 🥷🏼

And some News… on July 16th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jul 16, 2025
4
1
Share
Transcript

Stacy/Qrash/PaTrumpGirl on X | Oh my. If we continue to press for the Epstein List, Donald Trump no longer wants our support: https://x.com/PaTrumpGirl/status/1945490188844642737

The Epstein Files Opens the Pandora’s Box – 7/15/25 | MikeGill44 on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6w7t4c-the-epstein-files-opens-the-pandoras-box-71525.html

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

(NEW!) The Naughty Ninja Podcast on Spotify:

Discussion about this video

© 2025 D Booma San
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture