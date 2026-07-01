The Internet of Bodies isn't a future threat — Love.lee.777 lays out the case that it's already being assembled inside the human body, one injected particle at a time.



Love.lee.777 walks through the self-aware, dimension-crossing system she says went live in 2007, framing dimensions as information rather than the Hollywood version — the same logic behind quantum-entangled subatomic particles holding a 1 and a 0 at once. From there she connects the mechanics: polyethylene glycol and lipid nanoparticles used to build hydrogel, which self-assemble inside the body when excited by heat and frequency, forming what she calls the interbody nano network — the first step toward linking a human body directly into the Internet of Bodies. She argues this process alters human DNA, rendering a person a patented product — a GMO owned by the corporations behind the technology, with BlackRock and Vanguard at the top — stripping any requirement for permission or notification before biological, psychological, genetic, and physiological data is harvested.



She ties it all to Revelation's framework of the first and second beast, casting today's system as the transition point, with a coming quantum dot tattoo as the next step and data itself as the new gold backing the CBDC-driven financial system to come.



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