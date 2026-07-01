psinergy biofield class perspectives

Sabrina Wallace reacts to a creator's video about a paid psychic reading gone wrong — using it as a jumping-off point to explain exactly what her free biofield classes are, and aren't.
She draws a hard line between fraud (mediums, tarot, cold-reading gambits designed to engender false trust and keep people paying) and the biofield reading exercise she's taught since 1998: molecular communication, wavelength and vibration between two nervous systems, no tools, no dark rooms, no religious framing. She walks through how her Ohio healer class actually runs — open room, five healers, three tables, lights dimmed only for comfort — and repeats the core rule of her classwork: free, no email list, no recordings, no cult, no coven, nobody selling you a follow-up session. She closes by distinguishing predatory "psychic reading" businesses from healthy practitioners, and a reminder — Mark 5.36 — before moving into upcoming class announcements.
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Video mentioned | New Age Spirituality SHOCKED ME:
*Sabrina Wallace NC Class Announcement!
Date: July 17th 5-8pm & 18th Noon-6pm
Location: Lower Providence Community House Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
*REMINDER: Sabrina Wallace Alabama Class Announcement!
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