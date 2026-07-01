Cameras, towers, and data centers are not the primary network — and tearing them down won’t stop anything.

Sabrina Wallace addresses the wave of midterm-season talking points swirling around Flock AI cameras, terahertz repeaters, and data centers, explaining why treating these commercial-facing systems as the primary surveillance/warfare network is an engineering error. She walks through why ISR and the real backbone — SOSA/MOSA quantum sensors, free-space optical mesh networking, cyber-physical infrastructure — isn’t RF-dependent the way the “truth or grifter” community claims, and why redundancy networks that have been in the ground for over a decade won’t go dark just because a local tower gets pulled.

She also responds to accusations that she “supports 5G” or nanotechnology, tracing the pattern of being smeared for refusing to parrot inaccurate narratives. The bottom line: don’t shoot drones, don’t tear down towers, and don’t take on arrest and property-damage risk for zero engineering benefit. Body area networks and remote patient monitoring have been deployed for 20+ years and documented in the Congressional Archive for over a decade — that fight requires reading and preparation, not vandalism.

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