D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
3

Rattling Derek Johnson’s Non-Stop Yapping Trap w/ Coach Mel & D Booma San

July 29th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jul 30, 2025
6
3
Share
Transcript

The Coach Mel Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheCoachMelShow?e9s=src_v1_cmd

Coach Mel on X: https://x.com/TheCoachMelShow

Coach Mel on Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@CoachMelOfficial

MEL'S BOOKS:

Patriot Psyop: The Battle For Your Mind Paperback Book: https://buy.stripe.com/eVabMf8Wc5nU6zu289

The corporation Illusion: Unmasking 1871: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe6rV8WcdUq1fabIK

7:14 - America’s Battle Cry: https://buy.stripe.com/cN2g2v2xO03A5vq5ko

---

D Booma San's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Links to Debunking Derek Johnson:

For the People | Who is Derek Johnson? https://www.forthepeoplenow.com/chapter-5

Patriot’s Republic on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1776nationactual

Derek Johnson Uncovered website: http://derekjohnsonuncovered.weebly.com/

Where You Going Derek Johnson??? Nowhere!!! | Cold Beer Confessional: https://rumble.com/v2x403k-where-you-going-derek-johnson-nowhere.html

Discussion about this video

© 2025 D Booma San
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture