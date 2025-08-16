PSINERGIST PANEL 2 | What is Healthcare? Is it beneficial or is it manufactured for profit?

PSINERGIST PANEL 1 | Tuesday, July 8th, 2025: https://rumble.com/v6vvbzb-psinergist-panel-tuesday-july-8th-2025-6pm-central-time-7pm-eastern-time.html
Jill Woodworth on X: https://x.com/jwoodworthtalks
The Fringe on X: https://x.com/TheActaFist777
CC on X: https://x.com/theAwakened1_
Crystal L on X: https://x.com/crystal51999028
Ryan on X: https://x.com/Ryansikorski10
Jill & Dawn's Rumble Channel | Just Two Moms Chattin': https://rumble.com/c/c-7768790
Crystal's Rumble Channel | crystalsabundantlife: https://rumble.com/user/crystalsabundantlife?e9s=src_v1_cbl
Links Cited:
Incubus – Love in a Time of Surveillance (Lyric Video) | Incubus YT:
IEEE Symbiotic Autonomous Systems An FDC Initiative White Paper November 2017: https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf
Human-Machine Symbiosis | Psinergy: https://rumble.com/v6r66v2-human-machine-symbiosis.html
Human Machine Symbiosis part 2 | Psinergy: https://rumble.com/v6r6bjq-human-machine-symbiosis-part-2.html
---
To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
Share this post