The Digital Healthcare Ecosystem & Neurocapitol Laws w/ Sabrina Wallace hosted by D Booma San

August 12th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Aug 13, 2025
1
3
Transcript

Sabrina Wallace Psinergy on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

---

Psinergy Empathy Workbook: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/empathyworkbook:b

Links from Presentation (google fingers the terms that aren't links themselves):

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14993099/Frankenstein-rabbits-tentacles-heads-colorado.html

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1954965882234429753?t=QIRkwhN3M3UkR-5iznw-lA&s=35

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

graphene oxide wireless tissue engineering

https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

venom movie

xenobots

xenomorph

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1953553703014744543

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

healthcare 4.0

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2414644721000932

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.egr.msu.edu/hatlab/projects

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

https://jtc1info.org/technology/subcommittees/brain-computer-interfaces/

how old is brain computer interface

bio cyber interface

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

biosignals

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

neuro capital laws united states

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702

darpa n3

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

https://www.iso.org/committee/9082407.html

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

