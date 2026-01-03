ml-db-mf .. filter recall

PUBLIC

buf - defamation, cease and desist and trademark.

/enough. Whatever y’all are operatin on take it somewhere else OR whatever spill over from the Tore community - TAKE IT SOME PLACE ELSE and preferably not her community either.

If you lie about biology OR our warfare doctrine; I correct you.

If you defame me PUBLICALLY for 30 straight days and then have others take my few X posts and paste your rumble channel on them; .... wtf?

/enough.

Mark 5:36

amen

—

https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

~ join us for many stem cells, groovy tunes and singin w/ the orchestra! thinkin videos, biofield practice lives and general heartfire uplift with our heartfire prayer warriors ~

(or you can get a coffee mug OR you can sign up for free bc the notifications work better over there than here on odysee. You do NOT need to pay anything to get notifications bc all edumacation on lives is free=- bc every human deserves to know about their anatomy.)