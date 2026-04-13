D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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Ghost murmur of mdss hades

Sabrina Wallace | April 12th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Apr 13, 2026

Links:

https://fedscoop.com/next-phase-of-armys-hades-aerial-intelligence-project-expected-this-summer/

https://www.c4isrnet.com/industry/2022/09/14/l3harris-raytheon-chosen-for-next-phase-of-army-aerial-intel-upgrades/

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/?y=2027

https://www.nist.gov/quantum-information-science

https://www.quantum.gov/

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_112223.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/physiological-signal

https://telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/best-practice-guides/telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring

https://www.c4isrnet.com/industry/2022/09/14/l3harris-raytheon-chosen-for-next-phase-of-army-aerial-intel-upgrades/

https://fedscoop.com/next-phase-of-armys-hades-aerial-intelligence-project-expected-this-summer/

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

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Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace:

https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

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