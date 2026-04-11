DSNews | Shawn Ryan was a South American Drug Trafficker? What?! So many questions. Let’s discuss!

Links:



Ben Avery post on X | Your name isn’t Shawn Ryan. It’s Sean Palmisano:





Amazing Polly on X | He’s former Blackwater, which is Erik Prince:





Amazing Polly on X | Shawn Ryan set up a drug trafficking ring:





Former SEAL became drug trafficker until God got his attention | God Reports by Michael Ashcraft: https://www.godreports.com/2024/05/former-seal-became-drug-trafficker-until-god-got-his-attention/



Grey on X | PSA concerning Shawn Ryan and MK-ULTRA:





The Megyn Kelly Show | Shawn Ryan playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxQKTUDVHEbTN4Mlr5niI-rVNQqr4F5t9



For the People website | Who is Derek Johnson?: https://www.forthepeoplenow.com/chapter-5



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