D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

DSNews | Shawn Ryan was a South American Drug Trafficker? What?! So many questions. Let’s discuss!

Originally released: March 12th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Apr 11, 2026

Links:

Ben Avery post on X | Your name isn’t Shawn Ryan. It’s Sean Palmisano:



Amazing Polly on X | He’s former Blackwater, which is Erik Prince:



Amazing Polly on X | Shawn Ryan set up a drug trafficking ring:



Former SEAL became drug trafficker until God got his attention | God Reports by Michael Ashcraft: https://www.godreports.com/2024/05/former-seal-became-drug-trafficker-until-god-got-his-attention/

Grey on X | PSA concerning Shawn Ryan and MK-ULTRA:



The Megyn Kelly Show | Shawn Ryan playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxQKTUDVHEbTN4Mlr5niI-rVNQqr4F5t9

For the People website | Who is Derek Johnson?: https://www.forthepeoplenow.com/chapter-5

---

To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 D Booma San · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture