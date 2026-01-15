D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Greenland

Sabrina Wallace | Jan. 14th, 2026
Jan 15, 2026

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network?s=09

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/cogwarfare:b

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Psinergy-%E2%80%9Cgolden-dome%E2%80%9D-PDF:9

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7033222

https://www.dhs.gov/fusion-centers

heo payload
https://www.army.mil/article/265353/hades_modernizes_aerial_military_intelligence

https://www.potomacofficersclub.com/articles/hades-army-airborne-isr-emarss/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=818416063459476

https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/

army peo iew&s
high accuracy detection and exploitation system
https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodi/801001p.pdf

defense information systems network
https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

remote patient monitoring
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Components-of-a-remote-patient-monitoring-system-that-is-based-on-an-IoT-Cloud_fig1_280924370

https://newatlas.com/tag-team-threat-recognition-technology/24208/

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Psinergy-%E2%80%9Cgolden-dome%E2%80%9D-PDF:9

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/darpa-studies-human-swarm-interactions-tamir-eshel

cognitive warfare threat technology darpa
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Network-Centric-Warfare-and-sensor-fusion-Mikl%C3%B3s/f7b8ccea7341075d5e2795d2927cb936c65e0860

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369305190_Mitigating_and_Responding_to_Cognitive_Warfare

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/directed-energy.html

network centric warfare
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-general-architecture-of-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBANs-based-mHealth-system_fig5_272079845

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Existing-sleep-monitoring-systems_tbl2_272079845

fusion centers with local law enforcement
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2026/01/14/us-havana-syndrome-weapon-venezuela/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FLR-9

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PoleVault(communications_system)

https://www.losangeles.spaceforce.mil/Portals/16/documents/AFD-150806-079.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Aurora-User-Interface-Adapted-for-satellite-scheduling-MIDAS-provides-a-familiar_fig1_348977265

Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN) scheduling
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Map-of-the-current-AFSCN-network-including-tracking-stations-control-and-relay-The_fig1_220543114

thule tracking station researchgate
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimclash/2019/01/27/while-you-sleep-thule-listens-watches-waits/

https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/128262/life-at-thule/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thule_Site_J

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/235049718_Smart_Systems_for_Logistics_Command_and_Control_SSLC2_Virtual_Space_Logistics_Readiness_Center_VSLRC_Living_Laboratory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Electronics_Type_Designation_System

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

magnetic human body communication
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

magnetic human body communication



Trump just did it...

https://www.nsa.gov/Signals-Intelligence/EO-12333/

https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/wp-content/uploads/HART-Attack.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473



China’s Silent Breakdown: Death, Despair, and Dark Humor

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150911/

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2015/self-healing-body-mind

Intrabody communication (IBC) uses the human body itself as the transmission medium for data, enabling wireless comms between devices on, in, or near the body, forming Body Area Networks (BANs) for health monitoring, diagnostics, and drug delivery, by exploiting the body's electrical conductivity via methods like capacitive or galvanic coupling. This technique offers advantages like low power, miniaturization, and enhanced privacy compared to traditional air-based wireless methods, w/ applications ranging from wearable tech to implanted nanosensors

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8423174/

