Free John Flynn Update w/ Sabrina Wallace

April 15th, 2025
D Booma San
Apr 15, 2025
Lori on Liberty X post shared by DBS: https://x.com/lorionliberty/status/1905686587343864145

John Flynn sharing Sabrina Wallace video on his X profile | 2024 John Flynn US Senate Candidate for CT: https://x.com/Flynn2022/status/1900902084712570903

Sabrina Wallace | John Flynn update 4/14/2025:

https://social1776.com/FreeJohnFlynn
.
https://courtroomwatch.org/2025/03/30/instructions-for-filing-habeas-corpus-on-behalf-of-john-flynn/
.
https://courtroomwatch.org/2025/04/11/protest-permit-denied-for-peaceful-prayer-rally-for-free-john-flynn/
https://x.com/jessy16605668/status/1911470867051086251?s=46

Whiting Forensic Hospital
Attn John Flynn
70 Obrien Dr - Bldg 1
Middleton, CT 06457

Mark 5:36
Ephesians 6
amen

