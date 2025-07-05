Ninja Focus Psinergy 3 ~ Booma's Team Humanity on BLAST xspace! Part 1, 2, 3nd

Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel. @Psinergy_vault on Odysee

Booma's Team Humanity on BLAST xspace ! (July 4, 2025) https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Booma%27s-Team-Humanity-On-Blast-Xspace-!:d?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

Booma's Team Humanity on BLAST xspace ! Part II (July 4, 2025) https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Booma%27s-Team-Humanity-On-Blast-Xspace-!-Part-Ii:6?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

Booma's Team Humanity on BLAST xspace ! /3nd (July 5, 2025) https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Booma%27s-Team-Humanity-On-Blast-Xspace-!-3Nd:4?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

happy holiday and whooohooo I am so excited to clip some of this and explain some terminology!

thank you Shel and all of you who attended Booma's space. He is seeking to support a psinergist roundtable discussion so please let Jill or Booma know if you wish to participate (and I hope you do.) Nonvaxer will most likely be present as well.

https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423

Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military doctrine that emphasizes the use of information networks to improve information sharing, enhance situational awareness, speed up decision-making, and ultimately, increase combat power. It's a shift from traditional warfare, which relies on hierarchical command structures and limited information, to a more agile and responsive approach enabled by interconnected systems.

Biotelemetry refers to the remote monitoring of biological and physiological data, often using wireless sensors, to assess the health and behavior of humans or animals. It involves transmitting signals from a device on the subject to a remote receiver, allowing for continuous monitoring without constant physical presence.

Physiological signal acquisition involves the process of gathering data from the human body that reflects biological activity. This data can include electrical, mechanical, or chemical signals, and is used in various fields like healthcare, neuroscience, and human-computer interaction. Common examples of physiological signals include electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram (EEG), electromyogram (EMG), skin conductance, and respiration rate.

Biosignals, also known as biomedical signals, are signals generated by living organisms that can be measured and analyzed to understand physiological processes and potentially diagnose medical conditions. These signals can be electrical, chemical, mechanical, or optical in nature. Examples include electrocardiograms (ECG), electroencephalograms (EEG), electromyograms (EMG), and photoplethysmograms (PPG)

join us for many stem cells & groovey tunes :)

https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/cardiac-monitoring-companies-pay-more-448-million-resolve-false-claims-act-liability-relating#:~:text=For%20Immediate%20Release,services%20of%20heart%20monitoring%20data

Remote cardiac monitoring allows healthcare providers to track and analyze a patient's heart activity from a distance, typically using wireless technology. This allows for continuous monitoring, early detection of potential issues, and timely intervention. It is particularly useful for patients with implanted devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, or those who need continuous monitoring of their heart rhythm



https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

A medical implant communication system (MICS) is a low-power, short-range radio service used to transmit data to and from implanted medical devices. It enables communication between devices like pacemakers and defibrillators and external monitoring equipment. The MICS band, typically 402-405 MHz, allows for secure and reliable data transmission to support diagnostic and therapeutic functions.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405959516301035

The Medical Implant Communication Service (MICS), which is a specific type of medical implant communication system, was established in 1999 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC initially allocated the 402–405 MHz frequency band for this service. Later, in 2009, the FCC expanded the service to include the 401–406 MHz range and designated it as the Medical Device Radiocommunications Service (MedRadio), according to the FCC

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a healthcare service that uses digital devices to collect and transmit a patient's health data to their provider, allowing for remote monitoring and management of their health conditions. RPM is particularly useful for patients with chronic conditions, providing benefits such as increased patient engagement, improved access to care, and more efficient care delivery

The remote patient monitoring (RPM) market is experiencing significant growth, with North America currently holding the largest market share. In 2023, North America accounted for over 41.37% of the total market share

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is approximately 41 years old, with its first appearance in the form of the BB84 protocol in 1984, according to Springer. This protocol, developed by Charles Bennett and Gilles Brassard, is considered the first QKD protocol. According to TechTarget, the theoretical groundwork for QKD was laid earlier in the 1970s by Stephen Wiesner, with his concept of quantum conjugate coding.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1

Big data refers to extremely large and complex datasets that are difficult to process and analyze using traditional data processing methods

Human body communication (HBC) is a technique where the human body is used as a transmission medium for communication between devices.

magnetic human body communication

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2017/5842310

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2018/9026847

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1434841123003473#fig6

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, including both the fields produced by living things and the effects of man-made electromagnetic fields on biological systems

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://www.withings.com/eu/en/beam-o?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=WIPAID_Google_DE_PMax_Scales&nbt=nb%3Aadwords%3Ax%3A20444838392%3A%3A&nb_adtype=&nb_kwd=&nb_ti=&nb_mi=&nb_pc=&nb_pi=&nb_ppi=&nb_placement=&nb_li_ms=&nb_lp_ms=&nb_fii=&nb_ap=&nb_mt=&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20440020669&gbraid=0AAAAADCRUEnMBiK_2Cwq5EP_rVBlhhxgU&gclid=Cj0KCQjw953DBhCyARIsANhIZoZfHTWItv2hZ7e2yGIPAYukqf-fE-eI-sf-1ga5HZ7X0AMaGE5YeiMaAvMlEALw_wcB

https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14846031/rfk-jr-tracking-device-causes-cancer-autism.html