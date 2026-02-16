Divine Flow

KISS | Keep It Simple Sabrina | How to Guide to Biofield Practice: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L2RknfiE_8Y2t4ERzq0FLPzksjGtdchA/view?usp=sharing



Lyrics



Intro / Grounding



Yo, stand hip width, feet parallel, feel the floor,

Legs straight but soft, unlock the power at your core.

Weight is even, connect to the ground beneath,

From the soles of your feet up, pull it up from beneath.



Verse 1 / Protection



Now ask for protection, Jesus of Nazareth, God above,

Or wrap your whole being in a bubble of white light, of love.

See it glowing, bright blue, whatever color you choose,

This is your energy, your spirit, you can't lose.



Pre-Chorus / Gathering Energy



Raise your arms up slow, from your hips to the sky,

Gather living waters of Christ, let your spirit fly.

Feel the power collectin', a universe in your hands,

Time to direct the flow, understand the commands.



Chorus / Channeling Down



Bring it down! To the Crown, Third Eye, and your Throat!

To the Heart! Feel that fire, every single note!

Solar Plexus, Sacral, Root of your spine!

Down your legs to the earth, make the energy align!



Verse 2 / Grounding & Gathering Up



Yeah, imagine that current grounding you to the earth star,

Now you're plugged in, no matter who you are.

Feel the telluric energy, the ley lines start to gleam,

Gather it back up now, a spiraling, living dream.

From the soles to the root, watch the energy climb,

Rewriting your story, one beat at a time.



Bridge / The Spiral



The living waters flow...

Up and down, feel the glow...

From the root to the cranium, three times in a loop,

Spinal fluid energized, breaking from the coop.



Final Chorus / Anthem



From the depths of the earth, to above the highest heavens! (So high!)

Draw the energy to you, breakin' all the leavens!

One God, One Father, above and through us all! (In us all!)

Feel Holy Spirit's power inside you, stand up and walk tall!



Outro



Above all...

Through all...

In us all...

(In us all...)

You are grounded.