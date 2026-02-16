Psinergy-Crystals Self Healing PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fNzyJVDAVnRr3BHAvHwO9d4RLkrh8VDM/view?usp=sharing
Lyrics
Intro
In our veins a hidden light,
Endocrine systems, shining bright.
Crystalline, a cellular design,
A living geology, so divine.
Verse 1
They read the flow where the blood runs deep,
Secrets that the bio-sensors keep.
Nodal points, a digital twin they make,
From every single signal that they take.
Chorus
Oh, we vibrate, a molecular hum,
A crystal song 'til kingdom come!
Our biofield, a vibrant, living art,
Discernment is the key to play your part!
Verse 2
This inner world, a symphony of light,
Our internal electronics, shining ever so bright.
Same as the earth, with its crystal core,
We're connected now and forevermore.
Chorus
Oh, we vibrate, a molecular hum,
A crystal song 'til kingdom come!
Our biofield, a vibrant, living art,
Discernment is the key to play your part!
Bridge
Feel the rhythm, the life within the stone,
It's the same sweet song we've always known.
Outro
A joyful awakening starts!
Play your part!
(Oh-oh-oh, we vibrate!)
Discernment is key!
(hummmmm)
Crystal Clarity
