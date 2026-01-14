D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Chat GPT ~ Health

Sabrina Wallace | Jan. 13th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jan 14, 2026

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.nano.gov/



biosignals
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network?s=09

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

medical body area network
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-general-architecture-of-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBANs-based-mHealth-system_fig5_272079845

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=10858155

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Components-of-a-remote-patient-monitoring-system-that-is-based-on-an-IoT-Cloud_fig1_280924370

https://telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/best-practice-guides/telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1

https://www.iso.org/healthcare/remote-patient-monitoring

remote patient monitoring
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500(25)00028-7/fulltext#fig2

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2542435121001367#fig11

.
https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/

https://engineering.stanford.edu/news/stanford-bioengineers-introduce-bi-fi-biological-internet

OpenAI Just Dropped GPT HEALTH And People Are Freaking Out
.



GPT-5.2 REVEALED: OpenAI's New System is Smarter Than Humans (ARC-AGI 2)
.
https://www.ionq.com/blog/enabling-networked-quantum-computing-with-ion-photon-entanglement

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/



https://www.ionq.com/blog/achieving-remote-ion-ion-entanglement-paving-the-way-for-scalable-quantum

https://www.optica-opn.org/home/industry/2025/september/ionq_announces_quantum_networking_breakthrough/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9317373/

.
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/electrical-prescriptions

.
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2016/implantable-neural-dust

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2015/self-healing-body-mind

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6374/15/11/762

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30083447/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8423174/

Disrupting human bioelectrical homeostasis—the body's electrical balance—throws cells and systems out of sync, leading to a range of issues from cellular dysfunction (altered ion flow, oxidative stress) to systemic diseases like cancer, metabolic disorders (diabetes), cardiovascular problems, and developmental issues, as normal cell signaling, tissue formation, and organ function rely on precise electrical cues. It creates a cascade of failures, impacting everything from gene expression to tissue shape and overall organism health.

