Chat GPT ~ Health

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
biosignals
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network?s=09
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
medical body area network
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-general-architecture-of-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBANs-based-mHealth-system_fig5_272079845
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=10858155
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Components-of-a-remote-patient-monitoring-system-that-is-based-on-an-IoT-Cloud_fig1_280924370
https://telehealth.hhs.gov/providers/best-practice-guides/telehealth-and-remote-patient-monitoring
https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables
https://www.vyvo.org/dapp
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1
https://www.iso.org/healthcare/remote-patient-monitoring
remote patient monitoring
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500(25)00028-7/fulltext#fig2
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2542435121001367#fig11
.
https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/
https://engineering.stanford.edu/news/stanford-bioengineers-introduce-bi-fi-biological-internet
OpenAI Just Dropped GPT HEALTH And People Are Freaking Out
.
GPT-5.2 REVEALED: OpenAI's New System is Smarter Than Humans (ARC-AGI 2)
.
https://www.ionq.com/blog/enabling-networked-quantum-computing-with-ion-photon-entanglement
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://www.ionq.com/blog/achieving-remote-ion-ion-entanglement-paving-the-way-for-scalable-quantum
https://www.optica-opn.org/home/industry/2025/september/ionq_announces_quantum_networking_breakthrough/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9317373/
.
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/electrical-prescriptions
.
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2016/implantable-neural-dust
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2015/self-healing-body-mind
https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6374/15/11/762
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30083447/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8423174/
Disrupting human bioelectrical homeostasis—the body's electrical balance—throws cells and systems out of sync, leading to a range of issues from cellular dysfunction (altered ion flow, oxidative stress) to systemic diseases like cancer, metabolic disorders (diabetes), cardiovascular problems, and developmental issues, as normal cell signaling, tissue formation, and organ function rely on precise electrical cues. It creates a cascade of failures, impacting everything from gene expression to tissue shape and overall organism health.