white paper whining

Medical Body Area Network | Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network
Human Activity Signatures Captured under Different Directions Using SISO and MIMO Radar Systems: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/12/4/1825
Psinergy Tech Metric PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PLrg9f7SbBmjOCpGD8X4CuZytJV9z7RN/view?usp=sharing
Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
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