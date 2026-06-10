D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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white paper whining

Sabrina Wallace | June 10th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 10, 2026

Medical Body Area Network | Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

Human Activity Signatures Captured under Different Directions Using SISO and MIMO Radar Systems: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/12/4/1825

Psinergy Tech Metric PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PLrg9f7SbBmjOCpGD8X4CuZytJV9z7RN/view?usp=sharing

Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Hiya! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎

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