DECONSTRUCTING THE INVERTED SYSTEM ft. JK (Janusz) | Panel 1

Is “Satan’s Little Season” a prophetic truth — or the

most dangerous theological psyop spreading through

the Christian internet right now?

In Panel 1 of Deconstructing the Inverted System, host

D Booma San (Dorian) brings together a panel of voices

to examine one of the hottest and most contested topics

in Christian and prophetic circles today. Featured guest

JK (Janusz) makes the case for why the Satan’s Little

Season framework is a deception — while panel members

and Live Chat participants who hold the opposing view

get their say too.

This is not a sermon. This is not a hit piece.

This is an open table where Scripture meets the

current state of the world — and nothing is

off limits.

The Inverted System is real. The deceptions are layered.

The panel is open. Come find out where you stand.

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🔗 Support & find all D Booma San platforms:

https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

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#JKJanusz #DBoomaSan #ChristianPanel #BiblicalTruth

#InvertedSystem #EndTimes #Prophecy #1Enoch