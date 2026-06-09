DECONSTRUCTING THE INVERTED SYSTEM ft. JK (Janusz) | Panel 1

Is “Satan’s Little Season” a prophetic truth — or the
most dangerous theological psyop spreading through
the Christian internet right now?
In Panel 1 of Deconstructing the Inverted System, host
D Booma San (Dorian) brings together a panel of voices
to examine one of the hottest and most contested topics
in Christian and prophetic circles today. Featured guest
JK (Janusz) makes the case for why the Satan’s Little
Season framework is a deception — while panel members
and Live Chat participants who hold the opposing view
get their say too.
This is not a sermon. This is not a hit piece.
This is an open table where Scripture meets the
current state of the world — and nothing is
off limits.
The Inverted System is real. The deceptions are layered.
The panel is open. Come find out where you stand.
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🔗 Support & find all D Booma San platforms:
https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
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