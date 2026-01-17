Sat coffee n prayers

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript62Sat coffee n prayersSabrina Wallace | Jan. 17th, 2026D Booma SanJan 17, 202662ShareTranscriptLife Lesson Time Y’all. Hillbilly Heart:Mark 5:36amenDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent EpisodesThe Paranormal, Psychic Abilities & Jesus Christ15 hrs ago • D Booma SanMl-db19 hrs ago • D Booma SanThe Biodigital Convergence (Techno-Enslavement Systems) Building Block TermsJan 16 • D Booma SanPsinergist Sabrina Wallace | Biodigital Convergence w/ Juxtaposition1Jan 16 • D Booma SanWed coffeeJan 16 • D Booma SanD Gratitude SanJan 15 • D Booma SanThinkin wed ntJan 15 • D Booma San