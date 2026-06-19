literacy ftw!

Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
Cited:
Department of Defense (DOD)
Automated Biometric Identification System
(ABIS) Version 1.2: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA626558.pdf
The P*rn Rabbit Hole Goes WAY Deeper Than You Think... | Jay Dyer Archive:
When Conspiracy Theories Go Too Far | Dyer Central:
Paradigm shift in future biophotonics for imaging and
therapy: Miniature living lasers to cellular scale optoelectronics | D.E.S.P.O.T. telegram: https://t.me/JwPZhF0G3gk5YjEx/14601
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