D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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literacy ftw!

Sabrina Wallace | June 18th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 19, 2026

Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Cited:

Department of Defense (DOD)
Automated Biometric Identification System
(ABIS) Version 1.2: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA626558.pdf

The P*rn Rabbit Hole Goes WAY Deeper Than You Think... | Jay Dyer Archive:


When Conspiracy Theories Go Too Far | Dyer Central:


Paradigm shift in future biophotonics for imaging and
therapy: Miniature living lasers to cellular scale optoelectronics | D.E.S.P.O.T. telegram: https://t.me/JwPZhF0G3gk5YjEx/14601

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