Zeolite Sensors/Applications & MAC ID data

https://www.thehastingscenter.org/wp-content/uploads/Conflict-of-Interest-BB7.pdf

https://researchenterprise.org/bayh-dole-guide/

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF12582

.

https://blog.ansi.org/ansi/ansi-usemcsc-c63-27-2021-wireless-coexistence/





Why Mesh Networks are the Right Choice for the Internet of Things

.

https://rumble.com/v73a9j6-exposing-the-zeolie-and-zeolite-mafia-w.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=b69ae535-b0c7-4548-8053-e93a8c0087a2

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2306-5354/9/8/404

what are Implantable Bioelectronic Devices

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9761857

iono-electric properties of zeolite

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA618769.pdf

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590006425001164?ref=pdf_download&fr=RR-2&rr=9b2b06b4bd12f824

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

optoelectronics

visible light communication

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

mesh networking in smart city

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/12/11/2490

https://www.tehayu.com/mesh-networks

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045790622007327

wban architecture

MAC Addresses (Media Access Control) in computer science originated with the Ethernet standard in the 1970s at Xerox PARC, standardized by IEEE, acting as unique hardware IDs for network devices, with the concept of unique identifiers for hardware existing earlier, while Project MAC (MIT) was a major 1960s initiative for time-sharing, unrelated to network hardware IDs but crucial for general computing. So, the hardware MAC address concept is around 45-50 years old, rooted in Ethernet, while the MIT Project MAC is older but focused on operating systems.

.

A body sensor network (BSN), typically operating under the IEEE 802.15.6 standard, can support up to 64 unique MAC addresses per network (piconet), with a single coordinator managing all nodes.

While theoretically there are trillions of potential MAC addresses available in the entire 48-bit address space (over 281 trillion unique identifiers globally), the practical and standard-defined limit within a single, local BSN is much lower due to the specific operational requirements of these networks.

.

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1.1/7020/

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2024-08/24_0826_priv_pia-obim-004a-HART-update.pdf

https://www.iwtsd.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

human activity recognition radar

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11053730/

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/14/5/875

https://github.com/nesl/RadHAR

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3230991/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7329413

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7033222

.

what do cross layer wban routing protocols do

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf









is graphene the only biosensor metamaterial

No, graphene is not the only material used in biosensor metamaterials. Various other materials and hybrid combinations are used to create biosensor metamaterials, each offering specific properties to enhance sensing performance

.

how long has graphene been studied for biosensors

Graphene has been studied for biosensor applications for over a decade, with research intensifying significantly since its isolation in 2004.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5915654/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1836849193308279234.html#google_vignette

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/wireless-coexistence

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Phenopacket-schema-overview-The-GA4GH-Phenopacket-schema-consists-of-several-optional_fig1_356647096

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/articles/10.3389/fnetp.2021.711778/full

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication



https://www.fhir.org/



https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/