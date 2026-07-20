You Can't Go from PEOPLE to NONPEOPLE | BOOMA COMMUNITY STREAMA #47

D Booma San hosts BOOMA COMMUNITY STREAMA #47 with a Blade Runner theme -- "you can't go from people to non-people" -- opening with Boo Boo's EMF investigation of a cell tower disguised as a church crucifix before the roundtable turns to free will, body sovereignty, and African geopolitics.



Booma welcomes new faces -- Amiel, Moses, Janet -- then Charley walks through Boo Boo's Silicon Valley find: a church crucifix hiding a cell tower, meter maxing out near two preschools. The group traces creeping FCC/OSHA "safe" limits since before COVID, against the show's "people to non-people" theme.



From there it's Dr. Patrick Flanagan and the Lily Wave -- frequency-based influence via the power grid -- widening into Bernays-era mind control, EMF meter comparisons, and doll-world banter (Boo Boo, Biscuits, Sabrina Wallace crochet dolls, community Etsy links).



Talk turns to off-grid living and TSA opt-outs, before Moses -- 25, first-generation American with Rwandan and Senegalese roots -- leads a debate on Ibrahim Traore's Sahel alliance, Africa's colonial mentality, and Africa 2063, against Ontario wildfires and NC lithium land grabs.



The back half runs long on free will and body sovereignty -- consent, the movie Hook, autism/transhumanism, and Moses' turning point discovering Sabrina's work after Avatar and COVID -- closing with birthday/anniversary shoutouts and thanks to first-timers Amiel, Janet, and Moses.



Chapters:

0:00 Intro: Blade Runner theme, new faces, Moses' backstory

3:39 A caregiver's path into natural health knowledge

8:31 Boo Boo's find: a crucifix hiding a cell tower

9:47 FCC vs. OSHA limits, and how they've crept up since COVID

16:36 "People to non-people": the Blade Runner theme

17:06 Walking the meter to the tower until it maxes out by a preschool

20:47 Prayer, free energy, and a "weaponized" power source

23:10 Dr. Patrick Flanagan, a scrubbed interview, and the Lilly Wave

28:27 Tech in the wrong hands, Bernays, and mass mind control

32:00 Moses: three ways people react to the deployment, plus a fourth

36:55 Comparing EMF meters and live-show banter

44:41 Predictive programming, the movie Lucy, and documented mind-control research

52:53 Doll world: Biscuits, Sabrina, and Booma dolls

59:14 Community Etsy links, crochet craftsmanship, vintage toys

1:09:28 Heart-frequency vs. fear-based weaponized control

1:14:56 Off-grid living: distilled water, red light therapy, TSA opt-outs

1:24:39 Biscuits' "list" and Dean's prison phone calls

1:30:00 Know your why, and Ibrahim Traore's Sahel alliance

1:32:43 Debate: does Africa need Western partnership?

1:39:16 Colonial mentality, strategic alliances, Africa 2063

1:47:03 Gates, Ginkgo Bioworks, land grabs, moving through with grace

1:56:48 Trump, Melania coin memes, and the DC event

2:03:09 Criminal records, dog introductions, birthdays

2:11:00 Autism, transhumanism, and neurodivergence

2:20:04 Moses' turning point: Avatar and the COVID wake-up

2:22:20 Consent, no real choice, and the body under a system

2:34:28 Free will, the movie Hook, and overriding the system

2:44:24 Soul traps and free will: forgiveness, judgment, God's justice

2:57:07 Closing: a daughter's choice, staying positive, final words

3:03:00 Birthday shoutouts, migration myths, thanking first-timers



In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Children’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

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