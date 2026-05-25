A direct response to Phil Godlewski's continued lies about his criminal record: yes, he did plead to M1 (Misdemeanor 1) — and the court documents prove it.

Yes you did plead M1 so stop with your BS lies. #ExposePhilGodlewski | MagagirlVl17 on X:





Further Damning Phil Godlewski Documentation: https://virtusvincit.com/images/easyblog_articles/44/20240116---Phil-Godlewski-vs-Scranton-Times---DEFENDANTS-MOTION-FOR-SUMMARY-JUDGMENT-WITH-CERT-OF-SERVICE-AND-CERT-OF-COMPLIANCE---PDF6914---Searchable.pdf