D Mind of Booma San

What's in the Snow?

67 x Dr Wil Spencer
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Feb 05, 2026

67 Podcast

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SixSevenPodcast/videos

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/67podcast?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@67podcast:f

---

Using his fancy radionics machine, Dr. Spencer shares some insights into whats actually in the snowfall from January 2026, and the results are quite toxic.

