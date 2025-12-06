D Mind of Booma San

What is Covid Exactly?

Sabrina Wallace Q&A on X Space
D Booma San
Dec 06, 2025

Links:

(FULL SOURCE) on Rumble | Psinergy Channel | Q&A on Xspaces: https://rumble.com/v5hs9ul-sabrina-wallace-q-and-a-on-xspaces.html

(Source) Q&A with Sabrina Wallace on X:

https://twitter.com/simpletruthND/status/1841176704020320443

Sabrina Wallace on X | Psinergy-solafide @psinergy_SDW: https://twitter.com/psinergy_SDW

Psinergy on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New paradigm: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

A Complete Guide to the Internet of Behaviors (IoB) | cprime: https://www.cprime.com/resources/blog/a-complete-guide-to-the-internet-of-behaviors-iob/

