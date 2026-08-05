In the close of Episode 1, I said I’d update this when the Travis County suit showed its hand after July 23rd.

It showed its hand on July 23rd.

1. The Travis County civil suit is over. Hendricks lost it on summary judgment.

Cause No. D-1-GN-25-006803, Aurora Perez, Matthew Ottoway vs. Madyson Hendricks, 200th District Court, Travis County. Filed August 20, 2025; Hendricks was served August 26, 2025. It was pleaded as a verified original petition and request for declaratory judgment. [Tier 1]

On July 23, 2026 the court granted the plaintiffs’ traditional motion for summary judgment and entered a final disposition order. The case status is now Closed, and the court’s own statistical closure reads “Final Summary Judgment - CV.” [Tier 1]

The plaintiffs were represented by counsel. Hendricks had no counsel of record. [Tier 1]

One further docket entry belongs on the page. On July 20, 2026 — three days before the hearing — the notice of the in-person summary judgment hearing setting was returned. [Tier 1] That is what the docket says. It is not a finding that she lacked notice: she was served in August 2025, and mail to an incarcerated person comes back routinely. I’m reporting the entry, not resolving it.

Now the hole, and it’s a real one

I have the register of actions. I do not have the order.

Travis County’s portal publishes the docket but no document images. So I can tell you that a final summary judgment was granted, and I cannot yet tell you what it declared — on which elements, with what relief. No damages figure appears anywhere on the register.

That distinction matters more than it looks. A traditional summary judgment is decided on the papers. The allegations in a petition do not become findings because judgment issued. Anyone telling you what this judgment “proves” today — me included — is going past the document.

So on August 5 I filed a records request with the Travis County District Clerk, Request ID 031172, for three things: the original petition, the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment with its attached exhibits, and the July 23 final order. Ten to fourteen business days. When they land I’ll tier the contents and report what the order actually says — including if it says less than people expect it to.

2. The appeal: a refused filing, and the brief is now due September 11

The direct appeal is No. 10-26-00132-CR in the Tenth Court of Appeals at Waco, from No. 32510 in the 12th District Court of Walker County. She represented herself at trial and she is pro se on appeal. [Tier 1]

On July 13, 2026 the Court received documents in the mail titled ”Emergency Appellate-Preservation Package,” bearing the signature “/s/ Madyson-Rae: Hendricks.” [Tier 1]

The clerk refused them. An electronic-style “/s/” signature is not sufficient for a document that is not filed electronically — Tex. R. App. P. 9.1(b) — and the letter states that because the documents were not properly signed, ”they will not be filed and no action will be taken on them.” [Tier 1]

The same letter goes further, and this is the part worth reading twice:

“this Court will not accept filings from any person other than the Appellant that is not a licensed attorney. Additionally, this Court will not correspond with third parties on Appellant’s behalf unless an attorney licensed in Texas files a notice of representation with this Court.”

[Tier 1]

I’m not going to tell you who mailed that package, because the Court doesn’t say. What I can tell you is that in her own later filing, Hendricks treats the July 13 package as her request: she titles her August 3 motion a “Second Request Extension of Time,” and writes that the clerk “refused to file the Appellate Package.” [Tier 1 — her characterisation, on the record]

That August 3 motion is handwritten, two pages, mailed from the Hobby Unit and file-stamped by the Tenth Court on arrival. In it she says she has received the clerk’s record but not the trial transcript, and asks the Court to order the record sent. She signs it:

Madyson-Rae: Hendricks® UCC 1-308 without prejudice

[Tier 1 — the filing’s own signature block]

She also asserts that the 12th District Court and the 278th District Court “both claimed jurisdiction over the same matter.” [Tier 3 — her assertion; I have not matched it to a filed document, and I’m not adopting it.] That is a thread I’ll pull separately.

On August 4, 2026 the Court granted the extension. Appellant’s brief is now due Friday, September 11, 2026. [Tier 1]

No dispositive appellate action has been taken. The conviction is not final. An opinion is months out — brief, then the State’s brief, then submission.

3. The sentence: ten years, corroborated twice — and a portal that says five

Episode 1 put ten years on screen. I want to close that loop, because there is a public record out there that disagrees with it, and you should hear about it from me first.

The Tenth Court of Appeals case page carries a summary field reading ”5 yrs TDCJ.” [Tier 1 — but it is a portal summary field, not a judgment.]

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice commitment record says otherwise, twice over. Its offense history lists four counts of OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION, all under Walker County cause number 32510, all with a sentence date of April 16, 2026, and each carrying a sentence of 10-00-00 — ten years, zero months, zero days. [Tier 1, administrative]

And the same record lists a Maximum Sentence Date of July 17, 2035. Ten years. No five-year sentence reaches 2035 from any plausible credited start date. [Tier 1, administrative]

So the ten-year figure stands, and it is now backed twice inside the same record. I am not calling the appellate portal field a lie — portal summary fields are typed by people and they carry no legal weight. I’m disclosing the conflict rather than quietly picking the number that suits me, and I’ll resolve it formally against the signed Judgment and Sentence when the Walker County clerk produces it. That request is still outstanding.

One thing I’ll say plainly because the record invites the error: TDCJ lists a parole eligibility date. Eligibility is not a hearing, not a grant, and not a release, and the same page states she is not scheduled for release. I’m not going to dress that up into something it isn’t.

Where this stands

The civil suit is closed , decided against her on summary judgment. The order itself is requested, not yet in hand .

The appeal is live . Brief due September 11, 2026 . The conviction is not final .

The ten-year sentence figure is corroborated. The formal conflict with the appellate portal field stays open and disclosed until the judgment documents land.

I said in the episode that I’d move every claim up or down the tiers the second the document landed. Two documents landed. One of them moved a claim I’d flagged as unresolved. The third is on order, and when it arrives I’ll tell you what it says whether or not it’s the story anyone wants.

Documents attached below. As always: read them yourself and don’t take my word for any of it.

Sources cited

COURT RECORDS

Tenth Court of Appeals, No. 10-26-00132-CR — clerk’s letter, July 28, 2026 (improper filing; third-party filings and correspondence) — attached Coa10 10 26 00132 Cr Clerk Letter 2026 07 28 141KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tenth Court of Appeals, No. 10-26-00132-CR — Appellant’s handwritten “Second Request Extension of Time,” filed August 3, 2026 — attached Coa10 10 26 00132 Cr Appellant Motion Extension 2026 08 03 123KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tenth Court of Appeals, No. 10-26-00132-CR — clerk’s letter, August 4, 2026 (extension granted; brief due September 11, 2026) — attached Coa10 10 26 00132 Cr Extension Granted 2026 08 04 177KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Aurora Perez, Matthew Ottoway vs. Madyson Hendricks, No. D-1-GN-25-006803, 200th District Court, Travis County — Register of Actions, printed August 5, 2026 — attached Travis 200th D 1 Gn 25 006803 Register Of Actions 2026 08 05 81KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Inmate Information Details, TDCJ No. 02612855 — retrieved August 5, 2026 — attached Tdcj 02612855 Inmate Details 2026 08 05 195KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

VERIFY AT SOURCE

Appellate docket: search.txcourts.gov — look up No. 10-26-00132-CR

Travis County civil docket: odysseyweb.traviscountytx.gov/Portal — look up No. D-1-GN-25-006803

TDCJ inmate records: inmate.tdcj.texas.gov/InmateSearch — look up TDCJ No. 02612855

Dorian Russell | D Booma San

https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan