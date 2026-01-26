Truth or Not? Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's Confession

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iIKJVzKDbiBb

Description under source:

I searched for this video on YouTube and after hundreds of propaganda videos defying that the manned lunar landing was faked, I found this one with Russian subtitles and would like you to see it. This was just before Kubrick’s death in 1999. One viewer thinks this was an actor. Maybe it was Santa Claus. Yeah! It was Santa Claus! Now go back to watching Hogan’s Heroes reruns! Some people are so mind controlled, that they will never be able to rely on their own brains to process light and sound, body gestures, content and to understand the motivations of a man who wants to confess what he did, because he feels guilty about it and he watched Neil Armstrong, gradually destroyed by his role in it. Both men drank heavily and you can see the glass in Kubrick’s hand. This isn’t fine acting. This is reality, but some of you live in a fog and you don’t know reality, because you never experienced it. Your entire experiences in life are television programming and you’ve been programmed. Now is the time to watch and think for yourself. The man in the film isn’t Santa Clause. It’s Stanley Kubrick and he’s making his confession to the world. The interviewer had to sign an 88 page non-disclosure agreement and then was granted this interview, not to be released for 15 years after the death of the filmmaker. Better see this confession before all copies of it are trashed, confiscated, disappeared by those who rule the world. They want to continue the theft of hundreds of billions of our tax dollars on fake, manned lunar landings. In just the 1969 fraud, felony, there was enough money to make 158 men billionaires in the 1960s when a tooth filling was $10. Was there really a conspiracy to get that money? Collect the facts and then ask yourself, where does this all point? Most of you will never have a clue, but a few will become wise, with the facts. Santa Claus does NOT come down the chimney and the shot doesn’t protect you from a virus that doesn’t exist, but it will kill you. Why don’t you test it and see?