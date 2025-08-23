Trust me bro ~ Jaco the Grifting Psycho

Michael Jaco the Grifting Psycho, “For me, I’d just hang em, I’d revive em… I’d hang em to the point where they’re dead and then I’d revive em, and I hang em again. I keep doing that. Alright? That’s the way I’d do it. I’m serious. I would.”
Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼
Share this post