D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
3

Trust me bro ~ Jaco the Grifting Psycho

Aug 22, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Aug 23, 2025
3
3
Share

Michael Jaco the Grifting Psycho, “For me, I’d just hang em, I’d revive em… I’d hang em to the point where they’re dead and then I’d revive em, and I hang em again. I keep doing that. Alright? That’s the way I’d do it. I’m serious. I would.”

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 D Booma San
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture